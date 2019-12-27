|
COCHRANE, Irene F. (Gordon) Age 88 of Acton, MA, passed away on Sun., Dec. 22, 2019 from complications of COPD. Born in Melrose, MA on July 9, 1931, Irene was a 1948 graduate of Malden High School, where she was active on the tennis team and other social clubs and committees. Irene enjoyed many hours working alongside her dear lifelong friend Laura Bray, in Laura's ceramic studio in Malden. She went on to work for the State of MA where she met her husband, Earle R. Cochrane, marrying him in September 1956. She was predeceased by her husband (June 1990) with whom she raised and is survived by her four children; Donna E. Brady of Beverly, MA, Lynne E. Currier and her husband Will of Burlington, MA, Stephanie E. Grotheer and her husband Doug of Fremont, NH, and Stephen E. Cochrane and his husband David of Bedford, NH. In addition Irene had 6 grandchildren; Kimberly Capel of Brentwood NH, Lori Waller of Summerville, SC, Timothy Grotheer of Pelham, NH, James Brady of Salem, MA, Annie Cochrane of Manchester, NH, and Benjamin Cochrane of Bedford, NH, 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 nieces. She was also predeceased by her younger brother, Dennis Gordon, formerly of Marlborough, MA. She remained active in the lives of all her family throughout her life. She enjoyed various needlework activities, learning alongside her daughters. She traveled extensively with her husband through his career, in both the US and abroad. Irene worked for Rawson Lush Instrument Company in Acton, as a bookkeeper, for many years. When her children were young, she participated in their various activities, serving as a Girl Scout leader, den mother for the Cub Scouts and choir mother at St. Matthew's United Methodist Church where she was also the church secretary for several years. She also earned her real estate license alongside her son and in later years was a member of Eastern Star. As an avid fan of the Patriots, she celebrated her team's triumphs and analyzed their losses, but remained a loyal fan no matter the results of any season. She resided and was a member of the Audubon Hill community for 28 years prior to her brief stay at Robbins Brook, Senior Assisted Living facility, also in Acton. Calling Hours will be at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 111), ACTON, MA on Sat., Jan. 4 from 12-2 PM. A brief Memorial Service will follow at 2 PM at the funeral home. A private interment will take place at a later date. The family asks respectfully, that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the COPD Foundation copdfoundation.org or - Hospice caredimensions.org memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019