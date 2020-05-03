Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE KAPLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE F. KAPLAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IRENE F. KAPLAN Obituary
KAPLAN, Irene F. Age 100 of Newton, MA, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. For 49 years, she was the adored wife of the late Jacob Kaplan. Loving mother to Lawrence Kaplan and his wife JuliAnne of San Rafael, CA and Barry Kaplan and his wife Rochelle (Rikki) of Scarsdale, NY. She adored her three grandchildren, Lee Kaplan of Los Angeles, CA, Natalie Kaplan, and Sam Kaplan, both of New York. After graduating from Simmons College with a degree in social work, she was a medical social worker at Mass General Hospital, and later worked as a librarian in the Newton public schools. She enjoyed golf and travel in her younger years. The family would like to thank the incredible staff at Lasell Village, especially the remarkable staff at Lasell Studios, who took such great care of Irene for so many years with love and compassion. Graveside Service to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UJA Federation of New York, PO Box 4227, New York, NY 10261, or to Partners In Health, 800 Boylston Street, Suite 300, Boston, MA 02199, PIH.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.Levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IRENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -