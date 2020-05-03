|
|
KAPLAN, Irene F. Age 100 of Newton, MA, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. For 49 years, she was the adored wife of the late Jacob Kaplan. Loving mother to Lawrence Kaplan and his wife JuliAnne of San Rafael, CA and Barry Kaplan and his wife Rochelle (Rikki) of Scarsdale, NY. She adored her three grandchildren, Lee Kaplan of Los Angeles, CA, Natalie Kaplan, and Sam Kaplan, both of New York. After graduating from Simmons College with a degree in social work, she was a medical social worker at Mass General Hospital, and later worked as a librarian in the Newton public schools. She enjoyed golf and travel in her younger years. The family would like to thank the incredible staff at Lasell Village, especially the remarkable staff at Lasell Studios, who took such great care of Irene for so many years with love and compassion. Graveside Service to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UJA Federation of New York, PO Box 4227, New York, NY 10261, or to Partners In Health, 800 Boylston Street, Suite 300, Boston, MA 02199, PIH.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.Levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020