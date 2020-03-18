|
FISHMAN, Irene Age 98, of Dedham, MA, formerly of Waterbury, CT and Malden, MA, passed away on March 17, 2020. She was the daughter of Sadie and Harry Marcus. Irene was the devoted wife to her late husband, Donald Fishman. She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Engelman, and her grandson, Joshua Engelman. Irene was a devoted learner and student. She was a teacher in Waterbury, CT for nearly three decades. Additionally, Irene was a study skills tutor at the University of Connecticut Waterbury Branch and a board member of Literacy Volunteers of Waterbury. She taught many students and was still in touch with many of them who to this day are devoted to her. Irene was very active as a member of Beth El Synagogue in Waterbury, CT, where she was president of the Sisterhood for many years. Irene was involved in many community activities through her ongoing volunteer services. Irene's door was always open to everyone for huge holiday celebrations. However, her greatest love and devotion were to her small but close-knit family. In light of the current health restrictions, a private Graveside Service will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 with a Memorial Service to be scheduled later in the spring. Contributions can be made to Congregation Or Atid P.O. Box 38, Wayland, MA 01778 or Newbridge on the Charles, 7000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham, MA 02026. brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2020