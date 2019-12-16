Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for IRENE JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE G. (HALL) JONES

IRENE G. (HALL) JONES Obituary
JONES, Irene G. (Hall) Of Rowley, formerly of Arlington. December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John W. Jones, Jr. Loving mother of Marilyn Jones DaSilva of Andover, Cheryl Jones of Topsfield, Jerry Jones of Everett, and the late John W. Jones, III, Daniel and Christopher Jones. Devoted grandmother of Michael and Jenna DaSilva, and Ali Van Straten. Great-grandmother of Aubrey Van Straten. Sister of Geraldine Crocker of Hyannisport, Kathryn Boch of Hyannis, and the late Mary Antonelli and Helena Flynn. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Saturday, at 9 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington, at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Friday, 4-7 pm. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MSPCA www.mspca.org , or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, To send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019
