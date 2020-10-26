GOLDMAN, Irene (Koszerek) Of Canton, formerly of Wellesley and Newton on October 24, 2020. Born in London, England in 1922, Irene witnessed great changes in the world, having lived through the bombardment of London during WWII. She met her husband Paul Goldman, who served in the US army, and arrived to the US as a GI war bride. She never lost her British accent, elegance and determination, as well as her ability to brew the perfect cup of tea. Irene was a dedicated mother to her three children, Donella Houser, Mitchell Goldman & his wife Lisa Reindorf and Lianne Schaffer & her husband Kenneth. She treasured each of her eight grandchildren, Chloe, Tristan, Kieran, Adam, Naomi, Becky, Daniel, Marissa and her three great grandchildren and had special relationships with each of them. She was a wonderful source of encouragement and wisdom. Always perfectly coiffed, Irene had great curiosity and knowledge about the world, literature, music, and politics, especially about the people in her life, her family and friends. As a member of the Brandeis National Committee she ran film groups and studied the plays of Shakespeare, and she brought enthusiasm to the leadership of the Boston Lyric Opera. Her calm strength, warm humor and love of family will be much missed. Due to the pandemic, funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, Irene would hope that you might do an unexpected act of kindness. Remembrances may be made to the Orchard Cove Scholarship Fund, Canton, MA or to the Brandeis National Committee, Waltham, MA. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com