JORDAN, Irene J. (Feeney) Of Waltham. March 1, 2020. Wife of James M. Jordan. Mother of Kathleen A. Sarkissian (John) of Burlington and Jennifer F. Mazzocchi (Phillip) of Sudbury. Grandmother of Claudia, Marissa and Lia Mazzocchi and Samuel and James Sarkissian. Sister of Michael Feeney of Galway, Ireland and Nora Stenson of Brighton and the late Charles Feeney, Patrick Feeney, and Margaret Murphy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Irene's life by gathering on Saturday, March 7th at Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street (Route 20), Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020