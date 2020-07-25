Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for IRENE NARDELLA
IRENE J. (SANTARLASCI) NARDELLA

IRENE J. (SANTARLASCI) NARDELLA Obituary
NARDELLA, Irene J. (Santarlasci) Of Peabody, formerly of Stoneham, July 21, 2020 at age 83. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Nardella. Devoted mother of Roseann Reinold and her husband Keith and the late Michael Nardella. Cherished grandmother of Kimberly, Joseph and Troy. Dear sister of Doris Giurleo and her late husband Nicodemo S. "Nick" Giurleo. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Irene love to spend time with her friends at Brooksby Village where she resided. A Funeral Service Celebrating Irene's Eternal Life will be held on Monday, July 27 th at 11am in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (RT 28), STONEHAM. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Irene's Family prior to the Service beginning at 9am. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Face coverings must be worn at all times while in the funeral home and guests are required to follow safe social distancing guidelines. Per MA regulations, no more than 40% of funeral home capacity will be allowed in at one time. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions or to send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
