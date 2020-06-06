Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME
187 NESMITH ST.
Lowell, MA 01852-2825
978-452-6361
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE JOSEPHINE (TARRANT) MORRIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IRENE JOSEPHINE (TARRANT) MORRIS Obituary
MORRIS, Irene Josephine (Tarrant) Passed away peacefully at age 95, on June 2, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at home. Born on February 5, 1925, in Lowell, Irene was the daughter of Jane (Tole) Tarrant and Edmond Tarrant. She happily lived most of her life in the Belvidere section of Lowell. Irene was predeceased by her husband, Donald J. Morris, who passed away in 1995. She was a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell. She graduated from Lowell High School and later attended art school, as she was a talented painter. She was retired from the IRS in Andover. She maintained meticulous gardens. She had bright blue eyes, a big smile, and gorgeous silver-white hair, which she had styled weekly into an updo of curls. She had a wicked sweet tooth and enjoyed word searches and adult coloring books. But what she loved most was being with her family. She was delighted to learn recently through DNA analysis what she had long suspected: She was 100 percent Irish, and very proud of that fact. She was predeceased by her sister, Genevieve (Tarrant) Weafer, brother, Edward Tarrant, and sister Virginia (Tarrant) Sullivan, with whom she was nearly inseparable. She is survived by three children, son, Donald Morris and his wife, Claire, of Pelham, NH, son, Robert Morris of Nashua and his former wife, with whom she remained close, Nora Lynch-Morris of Londonderry, NH, and daughter, Pamela (Morris) Becotte and her husband, Donald Becotte, of Windham, NH, who cared for her for the last dozen years of her life; seven grandchildren, Sheila (Becotte) Chiodo of Nashua, NH, Eileen (Morris) Lingley of Bedford, NH, Christine Morris of Windham, NH, Timothy Morris of Manchester, NH, Justin Becotte of Windham, NH, Donald Becotte of Derry, NH, and Emily Morris of Fort Myers, FL; and many great-grandchildren. Services were through the Mahoney Funeral Home in LOWELL, and were private because of Covid-19 restrictions. Donations may be made in Irene's name to the , as she was a breast cancer survivor.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IRENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -