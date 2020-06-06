|
MORRIS, Irene Josephine (Tarrant) Passed away peacefully at age 95, on June 2, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at home. Born on February 5, 1925, in Lowell, Irene was the daughter of Jane (Tole) Tarrant and Edmond Tarrant. She happily lived most of her life in the Belvidere section of Lowell. Irene was predeceased by her husband, Donald J. Morris, who passed away in 1995. She was a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell. She graduated from Lowell High School and later attended art school, as she was a talented painter. She was retired from the IRS in Andover. She maintained meticulous gardens. She had bright blue eyes, a big smile, and gorgeous silver-white hair, which she had styled weekly into an updo of curls. She had a wicked sweet tooth and enjoyed word searches and adult coloring books. But what she loved most was being with her family. She was delighted to learn recently through DNA analysis what she had long suspected: She was 100 percent Irish, and very proud of that fact. She was predeceased by her sister, Genevieve (Tarrant) Weafer, brother, Edward Tarrant, and sister Virginia (Tarrant) Sullivan, with whom she was nearly inseparable. She is survived by three children, son, Donald Morris and his wife, Claire, of Pelham, NH, son, Robert Morris of Nashua and his former wife, with whom she remained close, Nora Lynch-Morris of Londonderry, NH, and daughter, Pamela (Morris) Becotte and her husband, Donald Becotte, of Windham, NH, who cared for her for the last dozen years of her life; seven grandchildren, Sheila (Becotte) Chiodo of Nashua, NH, Eileen (Morris) Lingley of Bedford, NH, Christine Morris of Windham, NH, Timothy Morris of Manchester, NH, Justin Becotte of Windham, NH, Donald Becotte of Derry, NH, and Emily Morris of Fort Myers, FL; and many great-grandchildren. Services were through the Mahoney Funeral Home in LOWELL, and were private because of Covid-19 restrictions. Donations may be made in Irene's name to the , as she was a breast cancer survivor.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020