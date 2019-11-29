|
ZICCONI, Irene Josephine (Ricci) Of Arlington and Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on November 27 at Massachusetts General Hospital, following a long illness. Irene was born on January 30, 1940, in Somerville, and moved to Arlington, where she lived most of her life, shortly after getting married. In retirement, she split her time with her husband between Arlington and Naples, Florida. She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years John B. Zicconi; her two children John Zicconi of Shelburne, VT and James Zicconi of Naples, FL; as well as granddaughter Kelci Zicconi and grandson J. Dylan Zicconi, both of Naples, FL; brother Carl Ricci and his wife Karen Ricci of The Villages, FL; daughters-in-law Joannah Ralston of Shelburne, VT and Kim Zicconi of Naples, FL; and sister-in-law Jeanette Campbell of Mashpee. The daughter of the late Carlo and Theresa Ricci of Somerville, Irene graduated from Somerville High School in 1957. She was extremely generous. There is nothing she wouldn't do for friends or family. She was a devoted Patriots fan, lover of animals, especially her precious poodle, Maggie, avid card player, and a beloved Noni to her grandchildren. A Wake in Irene's honor will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, at Keefe Funeral Home, in ARLINGTON. Relatives and friends invited. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, at St. Agnes Church in Arlington, followed by entombment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. To send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019