ATKINSON, Irene M. (Cronin) Of Franklin, formerly of Stoughton and Savin Hill, age 95, January 24. Wife of the late Frank U. Beloved mother of Marie Kelleher and husband William of Franklin, Frank Atkinson and husband Peter Jacobs of Southboro, Joseph and wife Judith of Wrentham, John and wife Bernadette of Stoughton, Stephen and wife Donna of West Dennis, Renie of Stoughton and the late Christine Fitzgerald. Daughter of the late John F. and Elizabeth M. (Restarrick) Cronin. Sister of Neil Cronin of Quincy and the late Elizabeth O'Reilly, Mary Mackey, John Cronin, Sister Christiana Cronin, CSJ, Joseph Cronin and Claire DaSilva. Also survived by sister-in-law Peg Cronin of Stoughton, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON on Tuesday at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Stoughton at 10 AM. Visiting Hours Monday from 4-7 PM. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Irene's memory may be made to Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston, 637 Cambridge St., Boston, MA 02135. Obit and directions at farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020