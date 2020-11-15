1/
IRENE M. HOGARTY
1925 - 2020
HOGARTY, Irene M. Irene M. Hogarty, 95, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Tavares, Florida. She was born in Everett, Massachusetts on March 30, 1925 to the late Walter and Helen Koelble Schmitt. She retired in 1987 from Grass Instrument Company after 20 years of service. Irene was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert F. Hogarty; and her brother, Walter A. Schmitt. She is survived by close family friend, Patricia J. Gaughan of Woodstock, Georgia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, Florida. Interment, by her husband, will be in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, LADY LAKE, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
08:30 AM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
NOV
20
Interment
11:00 AM
Florida National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory
134 N Us Highway 441
Lady Lake, FL 32159
(352) 753-4444
