METHOT, Irene M. Of Cambridge, formerly of Waltham, November 10, 2020. Sister of Cecile M. Scheufele and her husband, John, of Waltham, Claire Polny of Holliston, and Rita M. Methot of Cambridge. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and their families. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 18, at 10 am in Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham. Burial will be private. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneral Home.com