PERRY, Irene M. (Carvinho) In Florida, on May 15, 2019, at age 100, formerly of Somerville. Devoted wife of the late Antonio Perry. Loving mother of Carl Perry and his wife Alice, David Perry and his wife Jaqueline. Cherished grandmother of Keith A. Perry & Chad M. Perry and his wife Noel V. Beloved stepgrandmother of Elizabeth Simpson. Cherished great-grandmother of Liliana V. Perry and Cecelia V. Perry. Also survived by nieces, nephews, many other loving relatives and friends. Visiting Hours Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., CAMBRIDGE, followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Irene was a longtime employee at Lamont & Widener Libraries at Harvard University in Harvard Yard, Cambridge, Massachusetts. Retired in her early 90's and had such a compassion for the students at the University & the prestige of such a great college. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Irene's memory to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net



View the online memorial for Irene M. (Carvinho) PERRY Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019