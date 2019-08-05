Boston Globe Obituaries
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Ridgelawn Cemetery
Highland Ave.
Watertown, MA
IRENE M. (MUNROE) WOODLAND


1928 - 2019
WOODLAND, Irene M. (Munroe) Of Watertown, July 28, 2019. Devoted mother of Linda Cutts, Sheila Masciari, John Woodland, Kenneth Woodland Jr., Sandra Woodland and the late Nancy Podurgiel. Sister of the late Margie Divico, Lorraine, James & Robert Munroe. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Graveside Service in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Highland Ave., Watertown on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend.

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019
