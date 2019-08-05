|
WOODLAND, Irene M. (Munroe) Of Watertown, July 28, 2019. Devoted mother of Linda Cutts, Sheila Masciari, John Woodland, Kenneth Woodland Jr., Sandra Woodland and the late Nancy Podurgiel. Sister of the late Margie Divico, Lorraine, James & Robert Munroe. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Graveside Service in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Highland Ave., Watertown on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019