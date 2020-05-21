|
MacEACHERN, Irene Of Westwood, May 13. Beloved sister of Louise McFarland of Canton, and the late Gordon Angus MacEachern, and dear aunt of Jason and Stephen McFarland. Private interment in the Gardens Cemetery in West Roxbury. Active volunteer at the Westwood COA and member of the Boylston Congregational Church in Jamaica Plain. For obituary and guestbook, please visit funeral home website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020