1926 - 2020
MANKE, Irene Irene Manke, formerly Irene Sharp of Plymouth, left this world on April 24, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Ted Manke. She was the cherished mother of Donna Manke-Williams of Plymouth and Barbara Hladczuk of East Amherst, NY. She also leaves her wonderful granddaughter, Melissa Bell-Thomson of Thornton, CO. Irene was born on November 18, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY to Ignatius and Elizabeth "Lucy" (Kowaleska) Sharp. She was witty, funny and loved by all who knew her. Irene was a great listener. Rest in peace "Mommy." Services will be private. The funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, PLYMOUTH. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2020
