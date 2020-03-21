|
MEDZIHRADSKY, SR. IRENE SR. MARY MICHAELINE SMSM Of Waltham, entered eternal rest & peace in the loving arms of her God on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 at the age of 98. Out of concern for the COVID 19 health crisis; the Marist Missionary Sisters will gather to celebrate Sister Irene's Life in Private at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons on Tuesday, March 24th. Burial will follow at Saint Patrick's Cemetery in Watertown. The Marist Sisters will plan a public Prayer Service at a later date. Donations may be made in Sister Irene's memory to the Marist Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary, 349 Grove St., Waltham, MA 02453-6018.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020