IRENE MOFFIE

MOFFIE, Irene Irene (Weiss) Moffie – of Revere, entered into rest on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the age of 96, having succumbed to Covid-19. Beloved wife of the late Eli Moffie. Devoted mother of Barry and his wife Jeri (Dishler) Moffie of Peabody; Sharon and her husband Alan Aaronson of West Hills, CA; and Barbara and her husband Craig Gilchrist of Ocean Grove, NJ. Cherished grandmother of Mara Moffie Smith and her husband Kevin Smith; Leah Moffie Bordieri and her husband Charles Bordieri. Adoring great grandmother of Eli and Jamie Smith. The loving sister of Fay Freedman of Revere, the late Zelma Ritvo of Kensington, MD, and the late Lillian Rubin of Las Vegas, NV. Dear daughter of the late Hyman and Bessie (Voland) Weiss. Funeral services are private due to current health restrictions. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Chelsea Jewish Employee Emergency Assistance Fund, https://chelseajewish.org/employee-assistance-fund/. For full obituary or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com. Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
