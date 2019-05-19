PANARO, Irene O. (Macdonald) Age 100, of Weymouth, formerly of West Roxbury, died May 17, 2019 at home. Irene was born in Malden to the late John and Mabel Macdonald. She worked at South Station before marrying her husband, Frank, in 1949. Irene grew up and raised her family in West Roxbury and moved to Weymouth in 1997. She was an avid Red Sox fan, enjoyed knitting and crocheting, cooking, playing Bingo, Aggravation and card games, and spending time with her family.



Beloved wife of the late Francis "Frank" E. Panaro. Loving mother of Nancy Panaro of Weymouth, Mary Scott and her husband Richard of Weymouth, and Frances Almeida and her husband Richard of Stoughton. Proud grandmother of Richard Almeida, III and his wife Paula, Laura Scott, Daniel Almeida and his wife Christine, Jennifer Jannini and her husband Edward, and Kevin Almeida. Great-grandmother of Katherine and Timothy Almeida and Emilia and Edward Jannini. Predeceased by her brother Edward Macdonald.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Wednesday, 4-8 PM, at the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather at the Funeral Home at 9:30 AM on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10:30 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Please consider a donation in memory of Irene to: St. Francis House, 39 Boylston St., Boston MA 02116. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2019