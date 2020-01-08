Boston Globe Obituaries
GALLO MURPHY, Irene P. Of Olive Hill, KY, formerly of Watertown and Newton native. December 25, 2019. Wife of Timothy M. Murphy. Aunt of Todd Harrington of Seattle, WA, Greg Harrington of Reinholds, PA and Keith Harrington of Kirkland, WA; sister of the late Loretta Gallo; niece of Christine Gentile of Newton; godmother of Addison Rodomista of Manhattan, NY; also survived by many close friends. Funeral Services were private. Memorials in Irene's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Complete obituary and guest register available at joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
