DEASY, Irene Patalano Age 98, of Reading, Massachusetts, formerly of Arlington and Woburn, died peacefully May 21, 2020. Irene is survived by her beloved daughter, Janice Baker and her husband Ted of Reading. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Melissa Gentile and her husband Paul of Reading, Carolyn Eliet and her husband Colm of Reading and Ted Baker, III and his wife Kara of Beverly. She was an adoring great-grandmother to Audrey, Maddie, Lilla, Trice, and Eliot. She is also survived by her extended family, John and Linda Deasy, Robert and Kathryn Deasy, James and Dini Deasy, and their families. Irene was predeceased by her loving husband of over 50 years, Carl Patalano, her loving husband of over 18 years John "Jack" Deasy, and her cherished son, Frank.
Born and raised in Somerville, she was the daughter of the late Francisco and late Maria DiFazio. She was predeceased by her sisters, Philomena Ferraro, Louise DiRusso, Lucy Lusardi, Emily Errico, Rose DeVellis, Annette DiRusso and her brother Frank DiFazio. Throughout her life, Irene had a passion for singing, dancing and attending the many gatherings of all her family and friends. She was an active member of St. Agnes Church in Arlington and St. Barbara's Church in Woburn. Irene was a long-time volunteer at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and enjoyed activities at the Woburn Senior Center. Later at the Residence at Pearl St. in Reading she made many new friends and enjoyed many activities in the community.
Irene was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and caring friend. She touched the lives of everyone she met and will be greatly missed by all. Funeral arrangements will be private and are entrusted to the care of Cota Funeral Home, NORTH READING, MA. A Celebration of Irene's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, (stjude.org), or to your local Food Pantry. To leave a message of condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cotafuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020