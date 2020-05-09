|
PETTERSON, Irene "Patt" (Connolly) Of Brockton, formerly Weymouth and South Boston, died peacefully on May 6, surrounded by her loving family. She leaves daughters Susan McNamara of New Port Richey, FL, Joanne and son-in-law Earl Bernier of Cherry Valley, her most beloved granddaughters Abigail, Kaleigh and Meghan Bernier and many much loved nieces and nephews. She was a loving and dedicated pediatric nurse having retired from the Boston School for the Deaf in 1992 and the Sisters of St. Joseph. A Celebration of Life will be shared with family and friends when allowed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leicester Food Pantry, 761 Main Street, Leicester, MA 01524. O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home, 592 Park Avenue, WORCESTER is assisting the family with arrangements. www.oconnorbrothers.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020