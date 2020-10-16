BRASSIL, Irene R. (McQueeney) Of Westwood, formerly of Brookline, on October 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond L. Brassil. Loving mother of Linda Travis and her husband Ken, Diane Williams and her husband Dennis, Jean Myers and her husband Roger, all of Foxborough, and Joan Brassil of Framingham. Dear sister of the late John "Jack," Marion, William "Bill" McQueeney and Elizabeth "Betty" Kirby. Devoted grandmother of Erica, Sean, Katelyn, Craig, Laura and Ryan and cherished great-grandmother of Timothy, Kendra, Stephen, Connor, Madelyn and John. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and interment will be private. A Life Celebration Mass will be held at a later date. Details about time and location will be announced when it has been determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Care Dimension Hospice House, 125 Winter St., Lincoln, MA 01773. Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home www.bellodeafuneralhome.com