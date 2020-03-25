|
DHOSI, Irene, Ruth (Tutuny) Age 85, of Waban, and formerly of Natick, died March 23 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Daughter of the late Vasil and Kristina (Vasil) Tutuny. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Dhosi, with whom she shared 44 wonderful years of marriage. Devoted mother of Katharine Kolenda and her husband Daniel of Southborough, and Joseph J. Dhosi of Smithfield, RI. Loving sister of Violetta Tutuny of Natick and Pandi Tutuny and his wife Shirley of Pocasset. Proud grandmother of James, Annalise, and Matthew Kolenda, Katharine and Charles Dhosi. Aunt of Mark Tutuny, Steven Tutuny, Linnea Whear, Gregory Tutuny and Linda Aguirre. Great-aunt of many loving great-nieces and nephews. A graduate of Natick High School, Irene received her Bachelor's degree from Salem State and her Master's degree from Boston University in Business Education. Irene was a teacher who proudly taught in the Business Departments at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, MA Bay Community College and Westwood High School, from where she retired in 1996. She was an active member of the Regis College Lifelong Learning Program, volunteered at the Waban Public Library and was a devoted member of both the St. George Albanian Orthodox Cathedral in South Boston and the Annunciation Orthodox Church in Natick. She was a member for many years of the St. George Cathedral choir and a member of the Daughters of St. George. Irene was an avid Boston sports fan and loved time spent at the Boston Symphony with her husband. She enjoyed many summers with her loved ones and friends in Onset at the family cottage. She cherished the time she was able to spend with all of her dear friends. As a result of the public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings, the Funeral Services and Interment will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Irene to: Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 Attn: Pancreatic Research or www.danafarber.org John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 508-653-4342 Natick
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2020