IRENE (SPERIDAKIS) SAKILLARIS

SAKILLARIS, Irene (Speridakis) Of Cambridge, MA, passed away on August 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Panos Sakillaris. Beloved daughter of the late John and Christine Speridakis. Devoted mother of Diane Paterakis and her husband Nicholas, and the late Michael Sakillaris. Mother-in-law of Irene Sakillaris. Yiayia of Artie Paterakis and his wife Stacey, Gina Murray, Kristin Slowe and her husband Christopher, and Peter Paterakis and his wife Remi. Great-Yiayia of Mia and Michael Slowe. Sister of the late Michael Speridakis and the late Anthony Speridakis. Sister-in-law of Sammy Sakallaris and his wife Christina, and the late Joan Tatosky, and the late George Sakallaris. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Service on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Church, 14 Magazine St., Cambridge, MA at 11AM. Visiting Hours on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at the Faggas Funeral Home, 551 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, MA from 4PM to 8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Greater New England Chapter, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Burial in Cambridge Cemetery. For online guestbook please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019
