FLYNN, Irene T. (Corbett) Age 78, of Medford and Seabrook, NH. Beloved mother of Timothy D. Flynn and his wife Kristen of Medford, Michael F. Flynn (1980 SMLL MA State Champs) and his wife Patricia of Tewksbury, and the late Christopher Flynn. Dear sister of Peter Corbett and his wife Pat, Judy Hanning and her husband Jim, William "Billy" Corbett and his wife Donna, Kathy Marino and her husband Nick and the late Lt. Frederick Corbett, USN and his surviving wife Ruth, the late Ronald Corbett and his wife Linda. Cherished grandmother of Shailyn, Bailey, Keegan and Michaela. Dear aunt of 14 nieces and nephews. Also survived by her dear and supportive friends, John and Eileen Flanagan. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Saturday morning at 11:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Medford at 12:15 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Friday 4-8 pm. Interment private. Retired employee of the City of Medford and N.E. Telephone. Irene was a resident and member of Meadowstone Park Community in Seabrook, NH. Special thanks to her sisters, Kathy and Judy, for all their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irene's memory to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019