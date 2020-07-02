Boston Globe Obituaries
IRENE TERESA HENAULT

HENAULT, Irene Teresa (Malloy) Of Medway, June 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Martial C. Henault. Mother of Philip M. Henault and his wife, Deborah, of Medway, Kathleen M. Penza and her husband, Brett, of Uxbridge, Paul C. Henault and his wife, Sheila, of Sagamore Hills, Ohio and Christine T. Henault of Medway. Sister of the late Joseph D. Malloy and Margaret L. Higgins. Also survived by her nine grandchildren, her great-granddaughter , and many nieces and nephews.

A private funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church with private burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irene's memory to the St. Vincent DePaul Society c/o St. Joseph Church, PO Box 557, Medway, MA 02053. Ginley Crowley Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2020
