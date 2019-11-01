|
PAYNE, Irene V. (Goscinak) Of Saugus, formerly of Chelsea, age 90, October 31. Wife of the late Richard A. Payne. Devoted and loving aunt of Donna O'Brien of Saugus. Dear sister of Walter Goscinak and his wife Grace of Everett, Phyllis Neri and her husband Raymond of Chelsea, the late Carl, Chester & Edward Goscinak, the late Sophie Kozen & the late Stella O'Brien. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an hour of visitaion in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Monday from 10-11 a.m. directly followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 2, 2019