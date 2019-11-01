Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE PAYNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE V. (GOSCINAK) PAYNE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IRENE V. (GOSCINAK) PAYNE Obituary
PAYNE, Irene V. (Goscinak) Of Saugus, formerly of Chelsea, age 90, October 31. Wife of the late Richard A. Payne. Devoted and loving aunt of Donna O'Brien of Saugus. Dear sister of Walter Goscinak and his wife Grace of Everett, Phyllis Neri and her husband Raymond of Chelsea, the late Carl, Chester & Edward Goscinak, the late Sophie Kozen & the late Stella O'Brien. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an hour of visitaion in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Monday from 10-11 a.m. directly followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IRENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -