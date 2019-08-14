|
WHITEHEAD, Irene (Lovett) Of Easton, formerly of Wakefield, August 12. Beloved wife of the late David Leo Whitehead. Mother of Sara (Whitehead) MacKenzie, Janice Whitehead, and Wendy (Whitehead) Gabriel and her husband David; and Neal Whitehead and his wife Regina (Clark). Cherished grandmother of: Rachel, Heather and Cameron MacKenzie; Alexander and Jonathan Whitehead; and Colin, Nicholas, MacKenzie and Jacob Gabriel. Also survived by her brother, Ric Bessford, sister-in-law, Sandra (Whitehead) Dickinson and husband Arthur. Predeceased by dear son-in-law, Edmund MacKenzie. Funeral Service at the First Parish Congregation Church, 1 Church Street, Wakefield, on Saturday, at 11:00am. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Irene's name to First Parish Congregational Church Remembrance Fund, 1 Church Street, Wakefield, MA 01880, or to Alpha New England/Vision New England, 401 Edgewater Place, Suite 360 Wakefield, MA. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019