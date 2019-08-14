Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First Parish Congregational
1 Church St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE WHITEHEAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE (LOVETT) WHITEHEAD


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IRENE (LOVETT) WHITEHEAD Obituary
WHITEHEAD, Irene (Lovett) Of Easton, formerly of Wakefield, August 12. Beloved wife of the late David Leo Whitehead. Mother of Sara (Whitehead) MacKenzie, Janice Whitehead, and Wendy (Whitehead) Gabriel and her husband David; and Neal Whitehead and his wife Regina (Clark). Cherished grandmother of: Rachel, Heather and Cameron MacKenzie; Alexander and Jonathan Whitehead; and Colin, Nicholas, MacKenzie and Jacob Gabriel. Also survived by her brother, Ric Bessford, sister-in-law, Sandra (Whitehead) Dickinson and husband Arthur. Predeceased by dear son-in-law, Edmund MacKenzie. Funeral Service at the First Parish Congregation Church, 1 Church Street, Wakefield, on Saturday, at 11:00am. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Irene's name to First Parish Congregational Church Remembrance Fund, 1 Church Street, Wakefield, MA 01880, or to Alpha New England/Vision New England, 401 Edgewater Place, Suite 360 Wakefield, MA. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IRENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now