LASKOFF, Iris (Stepansky) 100 years of age, of Chelsea, formerly of Revere and Malden, passed away on Saturday, August 24th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Laskoff. Devoted mother of Robert Laskoff and wife Jacqueline of Lewiston, ME and Beverly Murtha of Vero Beach, FL. Loving daughter the late Harry and Bella (Licht) Stepansky. Dear sister of the late Gladys Peraner, Aaron Stepansky and Goldie Gardner. Cherished grandmother of Michael Laskoff. Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Avenue, Cary Sq., CHELSEA, on Monday, August 26th at 11:30AM. Interment in Congregation Tifereth Israel of Malden Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Iris' name may be made to Chelsea Jewish Foundation, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions. Torf Funeral Service 151 Washington Avenue Chelsea, MA 02150 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2019