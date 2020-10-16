NAGLER, Iris U. (Laurila) Of Needham, MA and Kotka, Finland, passed away peacefully at home on October 15, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Bruce E. Nagler. Cherished mother of Louise Nagler of Needham, MA. Iris was known for her hospitality and generosity, as exceptionally talented at many types of needlework, and naturally for her love of everything Finnish. Iris found fulfillment in her work as a laboratory technologist at the Allergy Hospital in Helsinki, Finland. She later was a dedicated nurse's aide for over 20 years at Briarwood Nursing Home in Needham. With her husband Bruce, she became a faithful attender of Good Shepherd Christian Fellowship where she came to faith in Jesus, in whose presence she is now at peace. Visiting Hours: A Memorial Service for Iris will be held at a later date.