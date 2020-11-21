1/1
IRMA (WISHNIVETSKY) FOSTER
FOSTER, Irma (Wishnivetsky) Age 104, of Watertown, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 20, 2020 from COVID. Beloved wife of the late Edward Foster. Loving mother of June Foster and her husband Leon Janikian and Louise Foster and her partner, Marty Kreinik. Cherished grandmother of Aaron Foster Janikian. Dear sister of the late Sarah Rubin. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union, www.aclu or the Southern Poverty Law Center, www.splcenter.org Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
6172778300
