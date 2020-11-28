NOYES, Irma G. (Campbell) Of Reading, Nov. 24th. Beloved wife of the late William Noyes. Devoted mother to Lynda Sanchez and her husband Richard of Lynn, Carol Roy and her partner Joe Coletti of Wakefield, and Barbara Vieno and her husband John of Reading. Cherished daughter of the late Perry and Gladys (Guyer) Campbell. Dear sister of the late Herbert W. Campbell and Constance J. Jones. Loving grandmother of Tracy Allen, Nicole Keefe, Heather and April Roy, Abigail and Ashley Vieno, Jeffrey Sanchez, and the late Todd Sanchez. Loving great-grandmother of Kelsey and Kyleigh Sanchez, Amber and Halle Keefe, Zachary and Anthony Allen and Melina and Domenic Portelle. Special thanks to her caregiver, Victoria Offer - Kuma, and to Care Dimensions
and her nurses, Diana and Maureen. Irma lived a great life, she enjoyed traveling, spending time in Florida, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to cook, do her knitting, and was always smiling and in good spirits. Irma's light was always on and door was always open, whether you just needed a shoulder to lean on or to just enjoy each other's company. She always had a smile on her face and a Manhattan in her hand. She loved each and every one of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren uniquely and formed a special bond with each. Her family will miss her dearly, but each has special memories to hold onto. Due to current restrictions, Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irma's name to DAV
- Disabled American Veterans
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irma's name to DAV - Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
