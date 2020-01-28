|
|
GERSHKOWITZ, Irma Formerly of Revere, Medford, Mashpee and Florida, entered into rest on January 28, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Saul Gershkowitz. Devoted mother of Maralynne Nathanson, Leann Shamash, Barry Gershkowitz and Paul Gershkowitz. Loving mother-in-law of Benny Shamash, Laurie Gershkowitz and Berta Gershkowitz. Dear sister of the late Alexander Glimcher and Lola Sandler. Cherished bubby of Laura Silver McGuire and her husband Andrew McGuire, Zohar Shamash and Joseph Aghion, Eytan Shamash and Kristen Wolff, Aviv and Megan Shamash, Orry Shamash, Elliot Gershkowitz the late Daniel Gershkowitz of blessed memory, Gabriel Gershkowitz, Brett Gershkowitz Brianna Gershkowitz, Alexa Gershkowitz and Jake Gershkowitz. Adored Bubby Irma of Jackson and Nicole McGuire, Noa, Ezra and Gil Aghion, Kobe, Ava and Tali Shamash and Maya and Micah Shamash. Former comparative shopper for Loehmanns, member of Hadassah, avid reader, walker, Mah Jongg player and eternal optimist. Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington St., CANTON on Thursday, January 30 at 10:00 AM. Interment at Sharon Memorial Park. Shiva will be at the home of Paul and Laurie Gershkowitz on Thursday following interment until 9 PM, followed by Shiva at the home of Benny and Leann Shamash on Friday, Saturday evening and Sunday through Wednesday morning. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irma's memory may be made to Jewish Family and Children's Services at www.jfcsboston.org or The Schwartz Center for Compassionate Healthcare at www.theschwartzcenter.org
www.stanetskybrookline.com
617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020