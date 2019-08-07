|
|
HOFFMAN, Irma Age 94, passed away on August 5 after a brief illness. She was a loving daughter of the late Isidor Funt and Fay Hoffman, as well as a devoted wife to the late Dr. Benjamin Hoffman for 53 years. Irma was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, graduating from New York University in 1946: a true New Yorker who loved all its culture, especially theatre and the arts. A classy lady who had an incredible zest for life, she enjoyed her winters in Florida as a snowbird for the past 40 years, passing the time there with friends as if it were sleep-away camp. She was an adoring mother to Dr. Ian B. Hoffman of Baltimore, MD and Andrea (Michael) Harrison of Holliston, MA. She was a cherished "Nana" to Joshua of Seattle, WA, Rachel of Boston, MA, and Jessica of Brooklyn, NY.
Irma's greatest joys in her life were her children and grandchildren, always beaming with pride at their accomplishments. She attended sporting events, dance and piano recitals, school plays, graduations, and birthday celebrations. Irma was active throughout her life playing tennis, golf, bridge, knitting, and baking her famous desserts. As an only child, Irma adopted many lifelong friends as her extended family. She cherished her last days spent with her children and grandchildren. Her generous heart will be greatly missed and forever remembered by all who knew her.
Chapel services for Irma will be held Sunday, August 11, 10:00 AM at I.J. Morris Funeral Home, 1700 Coney Island Avenue, BROOKLYN, NY 11230.
Remembrances may be made to: Simon Wiesenthal Center, 1399 South Roxbury Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035 or Birthright Israel Foundation, P.O. Box 21615, New York, NY 10087.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2019