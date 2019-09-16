Boston Globe Obituaries
IRMA (WOLPERT) KELLNER

KELLNER, Irma (Wolpert) Of Framingham, formerly of Brighton, on Monday, September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Marvin Kellner. Devoted mother of Richard Kellner, and John Kellner and his wife Peggy. Loving grandmother of Eve and Grant Kellner, and Heidi Kanefsky. Adored great-grandmother of Maddie Small, Griffin Kellner and Madyn Shae Kanefsky. Dear sister of the late Audrey Siegel and Sidney Wolpert. Graveside Services at the Jewish Benevolent Cemetery, 350 Grove St., West Roxbury on Wednesday, September 18 at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 17, 2019
