1/1
IRMA L. TENKATE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share IRMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TENKATE, Irma L. Age 91, of Hilton Head Island, SC and formerly of Boston, MA, died on September 23, 2020.

She was born on February 20, 1929 in Enschede, Netherlands to Hendrik TenKate and Engelina TenKate. She had one sibling, Beno TenKate (deceased).

Ms. TenKate was educated in her homeland and graduated from the University of Amsterdam with a law degree. From there, she worked for IBM, Holland.

In the 1960's, Ms. TenKate immigrated to the United States, and studied for and received a graduate degree in International Relations from Cornell University, NY. She then worked for Corning Glass Works and succeeded that with employment at John Hancock of Boston. In 1970, she moved to Kidder Peabody, a stockbrokerage house, and became a Vice President. She pioneered in her endeavors with that firm and became the first woman stockbroker in Boston, where she stayed for six years. She then moved over to Travelers, which became Smith Barney, and continued her career there until her retirement to Hilton Head Island in 2000.

Ms. TenKate was an accomplished pianist and she was a lover of opera and classical music, traveling the world over to attend and hear concerts and shows of the operas and music she loved.

She leaves a niece, Heleen Kropholler of Amsterdam, Netherlands, a cousin, Hanneke Greenway, of London, UK, and many extended family members around the world. Services will be held at a later date. Islandfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Island Funeral Home & Crematory
4 Cardinal Road
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
(843) 681-4400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved