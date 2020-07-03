|
JOHNSON, Irma Louise (Friberg) Of Winchester, July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter Eric Johnson. Devoted mother of Virginia Johnson MacAuley and her husband Paul MacAuley of Winchester, and the late Wayne Eric Johnson. Cherished grandmother of Douglas MacAuley, Jennifer MacAuley, Heather Lino and her husband Jay. Proud great-grandmother of Jack, Tyler, and James Lino. Also survived by many loving, supportive family members and wonderful friends. Lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, 929 Concord Turnpike, Arlington, MA. Internment Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. Services are private. Memorial donations may be made to the above named church or the .
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020