SPENCER, Irma Born in 1932 in Roxbury. As a child prodigy, she was an accomplished pianist, graduated high school at 16, and from the Massachusetts College of Art at 20. In her adult years, she was a prolific oil painter and interior designer. In 1975, Irma helped found the Boston Children's Hospital Women's League. She was one of the League's most prolific fundraisers. Until the last few years of her life, she visited children at the hospital every Wednesday and was known to all on the critical care floors as "Granny." Mrs. Spencer died on January 16, 2020 in Dedham, MA. She leaves behind her husband, two children, and four grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Boston Children's Hospital League or the Cure Alzheimer's Fund are requested. Visiting Hours: The Funeral is at Temple Emanuel, Newton, Sunday, 1/19/20 at 10 am, followed by Burial at Beth El Cemetery, Dedham, then Shiva 2-6 pm at Great Meadow Hall, 500 Great Meadow Rd., Dedham. Shiva continues Monday through Wednesday 6-8 pm at 51 Grey Stone Path, Dedham.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 17, 2020