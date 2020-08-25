|
VANDERPOOL, Irma Irma Vanderpool, 78, of Annapolis MD, formerly of Charlestown, MA, passed away on August 23, 2020 with her daughter by her side. She was born on October 22, 1941, to the late Jacob and Mary Castleman. She graduated from Milton High School and received a Bachelor of Arts from Boston University. She is survived by her daughter Alyssa, son in law Bryan, grandchildren Emalyn and Dylan, brother Howard, nephews Bradley and Brian, and cousin Nancy. Irma dedicated 32 years of service as a Recreation Therapist at the Chelsea Soldiers Home ensuring that the veterans residing there had enriching activities and events to enjoy with their families and the community. In her retirement, Irma was an active member of several social, volunteer, and spiritual organizations. She enjoyed her time assisting with organizing events for the Friends of the Charlestown Library and was an active member of The Sisterhood for Temple Emmanuel. She was an avid animal lover and throughout her life adopted, fostered, and rescued many cats and dogs. Her passions included staying up to date on current events and finding a great sale. Her greatest happiness in life was having the opportunity to spend these last few years close to her daughter and grandchildren. She took such joy in watching her grandchildren grow and discovering their individual personalities. She and Emalyn were especially close sharing a love of clothes, jewelry, and arts. They spent wonderful quality time together and truly shared a deep and loving bond. A small private service will be held this Friday at 10 a.m. at Sharon Memorial Park in Sharon, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Angell Memorial animal hospital in Boston, MA and Temple Emmanuel in Chelsea, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020