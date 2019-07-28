|
|
CONNOLLY, Irving "Pete" Of Waltham, July 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Claire M. (Kennedy) Connolly. Father of Peter J. Connolly of Carlisle and Kathleen M. McClemmy of San Juan Capistrano, CA. Grandfather of Sean T. and Patrick P. McClemmy and Paul J. Connolly. Family and friends will honor and remember Pete's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Wednesday, July 31st from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, North Andover. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish, 920 Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to the Steve Hinds Veterans Scholarship Program, c/o Meadowbrook School of Weston, 10 Farm Road, Weston, MA 02493. For complete obituary, guest book and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from July 29 to July 30, 2019