WEINER, Irving David (Sonny) Age 85, of Norton, formerly of Chelsea, passed away quietly at home on August 9th after a brief illness. Beloved son of the late Morris Paul and Annie (Babener) Weiner, and dearest brother to his five late sisters, Lilian Celata, Esther Wexler, Jeanette Lee, Evelyn Sweeney and Ray Cummings. He leaves his significant other, Sheila Byers of Peabody; was a devoted father to Christine Bielakowski of Randolph, and wonderful uncle to all his nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-grandnieces and nephews. Born in Chelsea, MA, and affectionately nicknamed "Sonny" as a child, he excelled in multiple sports. The Greater Boston region recognized him as one of its most outstanding athletes, culminating with a 1990 induction into the Chelsea High Hall of Fame as a class of 54' grad. A football standout for Lawrence Academy and Northeastern, he later received a BS degree in accounting from Bentley College. Following an early career as a CPA, he owned and operated a successful retail business on the south shore for over three decades before officially retiring in the mid-2000's. Moving his mother out of Boston in 1972, he resided in Sharon for 35 years. Playing competitive men's basketball at night and softball on the weekends, he was often referred to by his other nickname "Lefty". When not playing sports, he loved to work in his garden, spend time at his cabin down the Cape and go jogging with his sister Hava's dog, Blackie. Later, he joined Striar's in Stoughton, where he could shoot hoops in the gym and kibitz with all his friends. Caring for his mother until she passed in 1988, he relocated to the town of Norton following his retirement. He relished the warmth of the sun, swimming in the cape ocean, vacationing in Florida and more recently, floating in the condo pool with his noodles. Always searching for the next best restaurant, he loved dining out, rating his food experience and of course, always picking up the tab. Amongst his favorite pastimes were real estate and stock speculation, reading, vintage celebrity trivia, watching the Celtics and old westerns, coin collecting, horse racing and last but not least, sorting through his junk mail. Always generous to family and friends, he continued to contribute to over 35 charities annually, many of which supported the humane treatment of animals. Maybe older in years, he remained a kid at heart with a great sense of humor. His impact on our lives and the memories he left, shall stay with us forever. He was last of his generation within our family and we will miss him dearly. Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 13th at 12:00 PM at Beth Israel Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett, MA 02149. Due to Covid-19 crisis, attendees must wear facial covering and practice social distancing. Sharing written remembrances and condolences during this time will be essential in helping the Weiner family reminisce, celebrate and heal. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting www.torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2020