|
|
ISGUR, Irving E. Age 89, of Framingham, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Survived by his loving wife for 62 years Arlene (Noodell) Isgur. Beloved father of David Isgur of West Hartford, CT, Susan Isgur of Groton, MA and Michael Isgur of Waltham, MA. Dear brother of the late Ruth Aaron. Graveside services at the Jewish Civil Service Cemetery, Jeshurun Road (off of 350 Grove Street), West Roxbury on Friday, July 26 at 11:00am. Following the service, memorial observance will be at his late residence, 1500 Worcester Road, #207, Framingham on Friday 2-6pm and Sunday 2-6pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Temple Beth Sholom, Framingham, www.beth-sholom.org or the ,
Levine Chapels, Brookline
617-277-8300
www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 25, 2019