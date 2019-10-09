Boston Globe Obituaries
Solimine Funeral Homes
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
781-595-1492
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Solimine Funeral Homes
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
174 Humphrey St
Swampscott, MA
View Map
Resources
ATTY. IRVING E. KANE

ATTY. IRVING E. KANE Obituary
KANE, Atty. Irving E. Age 89, of Swampscott, Oct. 8. Husband of Mary Judith (Hameline) Kane; father of Kate Kane (Gallagher) and Joshua H. Kane and his wife Jodi; grandfather of Kane Gallagher and his wife Kate, Corinne Fador and her husband Jon, Leah Huber and her husband Greg, John "Jack" Kane, Francis "F.X." Kane, and Olivia Kane; great-grandfather of Luke Fador, Kellan Fador, and Rowan Gallagher; he also leaves numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He was the youngest of a very large family and was predeceased by his brothers and sisters. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday from 4-8PM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt 1A), LYNN. His Funeral Mass will be on Saturday at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 174 Humphrey St., Swampscott. Relatives and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Medical Mission Sisters and Associates, 8400 Pine Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19111. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019
