GLADSTONE, Irving Irving Gladstone, 96, of Salem, MA passed away after a very brief illness on August 13th. He was the son of the late Benjamin and Mary (Kline) Gladstone and the stepson of the late Meta Gladstone. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Lorraine (Cowan) Gladstone, his sister Dorothy Rubin and his brother David Gladstone. Irving was a graduate of Boston University, and he worked at the family mattress business for most of his life. Irving and his beloved wife, Lorraine, were avid travelers, and you could always find Irving listening to one of his favorite Boston sports teams. He is survived by his children, Gail I. Gladstone of Salem, and Robert and Gail G. Gladstone of Maine; his grandchildren, Sara and Stephen Sherman and Danielle and Brett Gladstone; two great-grandchildren, Ave and Leila Gladstone; his brother Harvey and Marsha Gladstone; and sister-in-law Marjorie Gladstone; many nieces and nephews, Pattie and Michael Cowan, Gary and Susan Gladstone, Bruce Gladstone, and Cheryl and Stephanie Gladstone and many extended family and friends. Due to regulations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 78 Liberty Street, Danvers, MA 01923. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020