GREENBERG, Irving "Hank" Lifelong resident of Revere, on Thursday, April 30th, 2020. Devoted husband of 68 years to Nancy (Trager) Greenberg. Devoted father of the late Steven Greenberg. Also survived by a daughter Shirlee McDaniel. Loving son of the late Samuel Greenberg and Anna (Gates) Greenberg. Dear brother of the late Eva Richmond. Loving grandfather of Eric Greenberg. Private graveside services will be held due to the COVID-19 Crisis. Interment will be held in the B'Nai Israel Beechmont Cemetery, Everett, MA. Proud United States Marine Corps Veteran. Member of the "Odd Fellows" Noble Grand Kearsarge Lodge #217-Swampscott, Past President of the Temple B'Nai Israel, Revere. Former Commissioner of Revere Housing Authority and Former Treasurer for 20 years. Lover of Aruba calling it his "Second home." Contributions in Hank's memory may be made to the . Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook. Torf Funeral Service www.torffuneralservice.com 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2020