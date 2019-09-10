|
|
GARBER, Irving H., DMD Dr. Irving H. Garber, DMD – formerly of Lynn and Marblehead, entered into rest on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Ella (Lehrman) Garber. Devoted father of Robin Kaufman and her husband Dr. Clark Kaufman, Dr. Michael Garber and his wife Lynn, Cindy Krowiak and her husband John, and Pauline Fisher and her husband David. Cherished grandfather of Brett (Tara) and Dr. Adam (Elana) Kaufman; Jamie, Joshua, David and Jacoby Garber; Jesse, Zachary (Julia) and Alanna Krowiak; Juliana and Dayton Fisher. The treasured great-grandfather Quinn and Fiona Kaufman; Jaron and Layla Kaufman. The loving brother of Sippie Webman, the late Aaron Garber and the late Goldie Glickman. Dear son of the late Paul and Sarah Garber. A funeral service for Irving will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:30AM at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA. Interment will follow at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Road, Lynn, MA. Shiva will be held following interment at the Clubhouse of Ledgewood Condominiums, 14 Ledgewood Way, Peabody, MA; Thursday, September 12th from 3:00-8:00PM, with a Minyan at 6:30PM. Shiva will continue on Saturday, September 14th at the home of Cindy and John Krowiak from 8:30-10:00PM; and Sunday, September 15th at the home Dr. Michael and Lynn Garber from 3:00-8:30PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to The Beit Chaim Meir Chabad Center of Lexington, 9 Burlington Street, Lexington, MA 02420. For full obituary and more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019