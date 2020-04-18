|
HURWITZ, Irving Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend Of Jamaica Plain, formerly of Brookline and Newton Centre, passed away peacefully in Boston on April 17, 2020 at the age of 93. He is survived by his best friend of almost 70 years with whom he shared 59 years of marriage, Carmen Hurwitz, his sons, David of Portsmouth, NH and Andres of Los Angeles, his granddaughter Margaret Hurley of Maynard, his brothers Milton of Kingston, NY and Sidney of Newton Centre, along with many loving nieces and nephews and friends. Irving spent the last five years of his life as a beloved member of the community at Springhouse Senior Living. Irving was born in Worcester on March 17, 1927, to the late David and Ida Hurwitz, and was also predeceased by his sister Ethel Carey and his brother Ben. He was a graduate of Clark University, a proud veteran, and spent his career as a clinical psychologist and professor of education in the Boston area, including tenures at Boston College and the Judge Baker Guidance Center, among others. Irving was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox, and was devoted to his family, who miss him terribly. Funeral arrangements are pending. Remembrances can be made in his name to the .
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020