SMITH, Irving R. Passed away on September 1, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, friend and civic leader. Dr. Smith grew up in Brooklyn, NY. He earned electrical engineering degrees from City College of New York, Columbia University and Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn. He retired from the MITRE Corporation where he worked for nearly 28 years. Dr. Smith and his wife Jean lived in Bedford, Massachusetts for 50 years. Always willing to serve as well as lead, he belonged to or helped create several organizations including the Concerned Black Citizens of Bedford (CBCB), and the New England chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS). Dr. Smith is survived by his wife, daughters Adrienne and Lisa, and grandchildren Erica and Travis. A Memorial Service will be held on October 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at The First Baptist Church of Bedford, 155 Concord Road, Bedford, MA 01730.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019