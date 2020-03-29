|
|
SALLOWAY, Irving Of Brookline on Saturday, March 28, 2020. For 33 years, he was the beloved partner of Joan Karol. Loving father of William N. Salloway & his wife Abrielle P. Salloway of Framingham and Leslie S. Salloway-Bock of Newton. Adored grandfather of Leah and Jenna Salloway and Samantha, Erica and Maya Bock. Dear brother of the late Ellis B. Salloway & his surviving wife Phyllis R. Salloway. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and shiva are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2020