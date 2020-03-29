Boston Globe Obituaries
IRVING SALLOWAY Obituary
SALLOWAY, Irving Of Brookline on Saturday, March 28, 2020. For 33 years, he was the beloved partner of Joan Karol. Loving father of William N. Salloway & his wife Abrielle P. Salloway of Framingham and Leslie S. Salloway-Bock of Newton. Adored grandfather of Leah and Jenna Salloway and Samantha, Erica and Maya Bock. Dear brother of the late Ellis B. Salloway & his surviving wife Phyllis R. Salloway. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and shiva are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2020
